Who isn’t excited for Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2? The show starring Manoj Bajpayee as an intelligence officer working for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) ended on a cliff-hanger note. Fans have been waiting for what happens next ever since. Now Priyamani, who plays his on-screen wife, has spoken about it.

In a recent chat, the actress shed light on what’s in store for all as well as when the show is likely to be released. Read on to know what she said.

In a recent conversation with Spotboye, Priyamani spoke about The Family Man 2. The actress, who plays Suchitra Tiwari in the show, says she is excited and, just like us, eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming season. When asked if she has any idea when it will be hitting the OTT platform, she laughed and said, “I’m also eagerly awaiting for The Family Man 2 to release, so…”

Priyamani added, “When we get to know something we will defintely let you all know. I’m also eagerly awaiting so let see. But hopefully soon.” We are waiting for the update, ma’am.

Talking further about the Amazon Prime Video show and her excitement for it, the actress said, “I’m also waiting for it to come out. Even though I am part of the show, I am also a huge fan of the series. I’m really waiting for season 2 to come out.”

Revealing what’s in store for all in The Family Man 2, Priyamani said that one thing she can tell all is that “it is definitely going to be bigger and better.” Adding that she is not boasting about its content, the actress said the rest is left to how the audiences take it.

The Amazon Prime Video series sees Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar reprising their roles. The upcoming season also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas. Directed by Raj and DK, some media reports suggest the show will release in May though no official confirmation has been made still.

Besides The Family Man 2, Priyamani will also be seen in Zee 5’s His Storyy, Narappa co-starring Venkatesh and Virataparvam alongside Rana Daggubati and SaiPallavi.

How excited are you for The Family Man 2?

