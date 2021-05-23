‘Baahubali’ Prabhas’ career trajectory proves how he’s on his mission to become the biggest pan-India star to ever exist. With movies like Baahubali, Saaho and now (upcoming) Radhe Shyam & Salaar, there’s one thing to notice how the flavour of ‘serving something to everyone’ is visible in all of them.

The actioner Salaar is directed by the man who gave Yash KGF, Prashanth Neel. Its recently released poster with its dark theme has undoubtedly piqued the interest of many but that’s not the news here. The reports are Prabhas is all set to pull off a Salman Khan in this actioner.

How? You make ask! So, apart from doing all the high-octane action sequences, Prabhas will also rip off his shirt (or just go shirtless somehow) in the film. For that, the Baahubali fame has already started working on his six-pack abs.

It’s said that these action sequences are the ‘heart’ of the film, and they’ll be shot on a very grand scale. This would be Prabhas’ chance to get back into the game post-Baahubali’s box office destruction.

Meanwhile, he will be returning in a romantic role after a decade in the film Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde. His fans have been super excited to see him in this avatar again after superhits like Darling, Mirchi and Varsham.

