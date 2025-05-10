HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, completed its 8-day extended opening week on a good note by almost hitting a century at the worldwide box office. Considering the huge expectations, the film won’t be able to reach the desired destination, but the good thing is that it’s on track to become Nani’s highest-grossing film of all time. Yesterday, on day 9, it comfortably crossed Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Eega globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The HIT threequel is a big film, and considering the hype, it was expected to mint big numbers. Yes, it has done well so far, but the result would have been much better. The mixed reactions from critics and the audience played a spoilsport, restricting the film’s pace in India and overseas. Still, it has managed to be Nani’s 4th film to cross the 100 crore milestone globally.

On day 9, HIT 3 earned an estimated 1.77 crores in India, pushing its total to 65.27 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic sum stands at 77.01 crores. The film has slowed down in the overseas market, and its current total stands at an estimated 24 crore gross.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, HIT 3’s 9-day worldwide box office total is 101.01 crore gross. For Tollywood, it’s the 4th film to cross 100 crores globally in 2025 after Game Changer (191.81 crores), Daaku Maharaaj (125.60 crores), and Sankranthiki Vasthunam (256.54 crores).

For Nani, it’s the 4th century at the worldwide box office after Eega, Dasara, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 65.27 crores

India gross – 77.01 crores

Overseas gross – 24 crores

Worldwide gross – 101.01 crores

With 101.01 crores, HIT 3 has now emerged as Nani’s 2nd highest-grossing film. It surpassed Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (100.08 crores) and Eega (100.85 crores).

Take a look at Nani’s top grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Dasara (2023) – 118.67 crores HIT 3 (2025) – 101.01 crores (9 days) Eega (2012) – 100.85 crores Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024) – 100.08 crores Hi Nanna (2023) – 76.57 crores Middle Class Abbayi (2017) – 70 crores Nenu Local (2017) – 58 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

