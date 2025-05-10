Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s debut as a producer of the Telugu horror comedy Subham started on the lower side. While the trailer of the film was well received, the opening day numbers have not shown much hope. In fact, the weekend numbers will depend entirely on the word-of-mouth.

23% Lesser Than Odela 2

Samantha’s film has opened 34% lower than Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent disaster at the box office. Odela 2 earned 85 lakh on the opening day at the box office, and was one of the lowest openings for a Telugu film.

Subham Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, May 9, Subham earned only 65 lakh at the box office. This is less than most of the opening days of Tollywood and better than only three films Sarangapani Jathakam, Brahma Anandam and Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama.

Fourth Lowest Telugu Debut Of 2025

Samantha’s film has registered the fourth-lowest debut for a Telugu film in 2025. Check out the lowest opening days registered by Telugu Films in 2025.

Brahma Anandam: 34 lakh

Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama: 38 lakh

Sarangapani Jathakam: 50 lakh

Subham: 56 lakh

Odela 2: 85 lakh

Last Hit Telugu Horror Comedy

The last hit Telugu horror comedy at the box office was Zombie Ready, which arrived in 2021 and starred Teja Sajja. The film earned 9.31 crore in its lifetime at the Indian box office.

About Subham

Rated 9.6 on IMDb, the film stars a bunch of debutants, Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud. The horror comedy is directed by Praveen Kandregula and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

