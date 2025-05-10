M Sasikumar’s comedy film Tourist Family is growing every single day at the box office and in 9 days it stands at a total of 23 crore at the box office. Hopefully, it would touch the 30 crore mark over the weekend at this pace!

Budget & Recovery

The film is mounted on a budget of 16 crore, and in 9 days, it has churned out a profit of 43.7% at the box office against a lifetime collection of 23 crore. The film needs to earn a total of 32 crore to claim the hit verdict for itself,

Tourist Family Box Office Day 9

On the ninth day, the second Friday, May 9, Tourist Family earned 3 crore at the box office, taking a jump of 25% from the previous day’s 2.4 crore. However, the second Friday earned 50% more than the first Friday, which was the opening day for the film! In fact, the second Friday also brought the second highest single day collection for the film after the first Sunday which brought 3.75 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of M Sasikumar’s Family comedy.

Day 1: 2 crore

Day 2: 1.7 crore

Day 3: 2.7 crore

Day 4: 3.75 crore

Day 5: 2.55 crore

Day 6: 2.5 crore

Day 7: 2.4 crore

Day 8: 2.4 crore

Day 9: 3 crore*

Total: 23 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

8th Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2025

Tourist Family has entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025. In fact, it is very close to surpassing the lifetime collection of Kudumbasthan, one of the most profitable Tamil films of 2025.

Check out the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 at the Indian box office.

Good Bad Ugly: 153.56 crore Dragon: 102.55 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crore Retro: 52.77 crore* Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crore Veera Dheera Sooran: 42.7 crore Kudumbasthan: 23.49 crore Tourist Family: 23 crore*

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office Day 14: Mohanlal Eyes Next Target – 19.51 Crore More To Axe Highest Grossing Malayalam Film of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News