Another Malayalam film has arrived to tickle our bones and has taken a decent start at the box office. Starring Dileep, Prince, and Family has registered a manageable opening at the box office, which is better than Maranamass, Ponman, Bromance, and many others!

Dileep’s Last Opening

Dileep’s last theatrical release at the box office was Pavi Caretaker, which opened at 1.05 crore in 2024. His latest arrival has scored only a 3.8% lesser collection on the opening day.

Prince And Family Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, May 9, Prince and Family earned 1.01 crore at the box office, which is a decent opening. The film will depend heavily on word-of-mouth for its weekend collection.

10th Biggest Malayalam Opener Of 2025

Prince and Family is the tenth biggest Malayalam opener of 2025, pushing Maranamass out of the top 10 opener list. On day 1, Maranamass collected 1 crore at the box office.

Check out the top 10 Malayalam openings of 2025 at the Indian box office.

L2: Empuraan: 21 crore Thudarum: 5.30 crore Bazooka: 3.20 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 2.75 crore Rekhachithram: 1.90 crore Identity: 1.80 crore Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse: 1.75 crore Pravinkoodu Shappu: 1.50 crore Officer On Duty: 1.25 crore Prince and Family: 1.01 crore

About Prince And Family

Rated 8.5 on IMDb, the film stars Dileep, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Johny Antony, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Meenakshi. The comedy-drama is directed by Benito Stephen, and the official synopsis of the film says, “Introverted bridal boutique owner, Prince, the town’s most eligible bachelor, marries his polar opposite. Chaos and comedy ensue as their contrasting personalities clash in rural Kerala.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Single Box Office Collection Day 1: Makes 48% Higher Earnings Than Sree Vishnu’s Last Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News