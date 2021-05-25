The Family Man 2 is unfortunately embroiled in an inescapable soup. Director duo Raj & DK along with fans were super excited to welcome Samantha Akkineni into their universe. They even had been showering praises of her portrayal. But things went upside down and now a certain section is demanding the ban on the second season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer. And well, Tamil Nadu Govt is backing the demand.

Advertisement

It all began as the trailer hit the online world. Certain parts of South India expressed that their sentiments were hurt. The trailer showcases Samantha as a Tamil rebel who has connections with Pakistani intelligence agents. Many objected that their religion was being shown in a bad light.

Advertisement

Soon after, The Naam Tamilar Katchi threatened The Family Man 2 of dire consequences if they don’t stop the release. Along with that, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko wrote to the I&B minister demanding a ban on the second season too. Now, the Tamil Nadu govt has backed all of these demands.

In an official statement, the govt said The Family Man 2 is “aimed at discrediting and distorting the historical struggle of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka.”

The statement continued, “For example, branding Tamil speaking actress Samantha as a terrorist in the serial is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign.”

We wonder if Raj & DK along with The Family Man 2 hold the release now!

Meanwhile, Raj & DK yesterday issued an official statement amidst all the negative light.

“We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it,” they shared with News 18.

Must Read: Radhe: Delhi HC Orders Telecom Operators To Disclose Details Of Those Who Are Pirating Film Through WhatsApp



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube