Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been special for many reasons. It is the longest-running TV show, holds a Guinness record and is still enjoys a great buzz! From Dilip Joshi to Munmun Dutta, all the actors have now become a household name. Exactly why fans are always curious to know about their real-life updates too! We’ve got you one regarding Sonalika Joshi today.

We all know Sonalika as the papad-selling businesswoman from Taarak Mehta. She’s Madhavi, the wife of Atmaram Bhide (played by Mandar Chandwadkar). One would always think of her as someone who may have taken theatre courses. And why not, she’s been a part of the biz since 13 years now! But what most don’t know, is that she’s a fashionista in real life!

Yes, you heard that right. Sonalika Joshi has actually completed her BA in History, Theatre and Fashion Designing. So, don’t be shocked if you end up seeing her with a complete fashionista makeover someday. But that sure would be a sight many of us would want to witness. Isn’t it?

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress even gave a glimpse of her younger fashionista on Instagram before.

Check out some of the pictures below:

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sonalika Joshi is often seen creating videos with her Mahila Mandal! She along with Sunayana Fozdar, Ambika Ranjankar are often making fun videos on Instagram and they’re worth the entertainment.

On the professional front, Taarak Mehta cast is said to have recently faced another roadblock. The team was struggling to shoot amid the COVID situation in Mumbai and then shifted to Silvasa. Later, the cyclone also messed up all the plans!

