Netizens Demand The Arrest Of Yuvika Chaudhary For Using Casteist Slur
Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary Trends On Twitter ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

While the rage against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta refuses to slow down, actress Yuvika Chaudhary has joined her for using a casteist slur. And yes, Twitter is exploding demanding the arrest of the actress.

Just a few hours ago, Yuvika uploaded a video on YouTube titled ‘Shocking haircut in lockdown’. It has Prince Narula getting a haircut and his wife, Yuvika shooting him. While shooting, she is seen using a casteist slur (which is now removed from her official video). The snippet of the same is being spread like a wildfire.

As expected, people are expressing anger on Twitter and demanding Yuvika Chaudhary’s arrest. See the reactions:

Yuvika Chaudhary’s response is awaited on the same. What do you have to say in this row? Let us know in the comments section below.

