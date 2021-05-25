While the rage against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta refuses to slow down, actress Yuvika Chaudhary has joined her for using a casteist slur. And yes, Twitter is exploding demanding the arrest of the actress.

Just a few hours ago, Yuvika uploaded a video on YouTube titled ‘Shocking haircut in lockdown’. It has Prince Narula getting a haircut and his wife, Yuvika shooting him. While shooting, she is seen using a casteist slur (which is now removed from her official video). The snippet of the same is being spread like a wildfire.

As expected, people are expressing anger on Twitter and demanding Yuvika Chaudhary’s arrest. See the reactions:

Yuvika Chaudhary committed an offence under section 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which she must be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/3qpHXBeP6h — Nitin Meshram (@nitinmeshram_) May 25, 2021

Yuvika Choudhary should be arrested. Example has to be set There are many like her and Munmun Dutta Retweet#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary @NoratramLoroli pic.twitter.com/orRIY1yO62 — Bahujan hak | बहुजन हक (@bahujanhak) May 25, 2021

She is another of #Casteist_Termites. Pest control has become necessary. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) May 25, 2021

I support 👇 👇#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary Yuvika Choudhury is an anti-social

These type of people discriminate others on the basis of Caste , religion , etc 😠😠😠😠 Arrest this

👇 pic.twitter.com/10me5Fmkxj — ⒶⒷⒽⒾⓂⒶⓃⓎⓊ (@_ABHIMANYU____) May 25, 2021

Within no time #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary becomes Top 30 trend in India

This just reflects there is so much anger amongst the Bahujans in India

These casteist termites are testing their patience

“Yuvraj ho ya Yuvika Jail Sab koh honi chahiye”

We demand #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/xo1BoRqxt2 — Kishor Chauhan 🇮🇳 🌾 (@KingKisshor) May 25, 2021

Yuvika Chaudhary’s response is awaited on the same. What do you have to say in this row? Let us know in the comments section below.

