Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary yesterday and ever since then, the star couple has been trending on social media platforms. Twitter is flooded with memes talking about the famous love triangle of the couple that included veteran actress, Rekha. Read to know more below.

Advertisement

Amitabh’s rumoured affair with Rekha was once upon a time, talk of the town.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married on June 3, 1973, and share two kids together, Shweta Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan. There are so many stories available on the internet that talk about the love triangle between the superstar and Rekha.

Take a look at some of the memes here:

#AmitabhBachchan shares unseen wedding pics with wife #JayaBachchan, thanks fans for anniversary wishes! pic.twitter.com/FF0PvBl4Km — SHEHNAAZ GILL (@im_shehnaaz) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, thanking the fan for the wishes on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared vintage pictures with wife Jaya Bachchan from their wedding with a caption that read, “June 3 , 1973 .. thank you all for your greetings on our Anniversary ❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻”.

Take a look at it here:

Reacting to the picture, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happpppppyyyy Anniversary @amitabhbachchan ji and Jaya aunty, wishing you many more years of love and happiness ❤️🧿🎉”. Bhumi Pednekar also reacted and wrote, “Happy anniversary legends 🙏”.

While Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan, his alleged love affair with Rekha is a tale as old as time in the Bollywood industry.

Most recently, Rekha dominated all her headlines with one more alleged Bachchan reference when she appeared on Indian Idol 11. Host Jay Bhanushali in a segment asked Neha Kakkar and the veteran actor if they have seen a woman fall for a married man? To which she quirkily replied, “Ask me!” And you should have already guessed what happened later.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Face A Dig As Mumbai Police Posts, “Avoid Unnecessary Heropanti”; Actor’s Mother Slams Paps To Get The Facts Right

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube