Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may have been grabbing headlines always for their alleged affair, but this time it looks like the glamourous rumoured couple is in a lot of trouble. These two are breaking the internet for all the wrong reasons related to COVID-19. Reportedly a case has been registered against the two for flouting COVID-19 pandemic rules.

Tiger and Disha were apparently roaming around after the 2 pm deadline and were pulled over by the Mumbai Police. This landed the two in trouble as they were doing something which is against the rules.

According to reports in the Times Of India, the restrictions in Mumbai do not allow people outside their homes without any valid reason. But, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were apparently roaming in the evening hours, after the 2 pm deadline. Hence a case has been registered against the Baaghi 2 actors for flouting COVID-19 pandemic rules.

The reports further state that the actors were asked to pull over by Mumbai police officials in a car drive at Mumbai’s Bandra. ANI took to Twitter and tweeted, “An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police” The tweet also mentioned that “The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn’t give valid reasons to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.” Check out the tweet below:

An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn't give a valid reasons to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm (file photos) pic.twitter.com/gLKAb7BYcG — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

A police official was reported saying to the portal, “A police team spotted Tiger roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn’t give a satisfactory reply about why he was roaming outside. The police took down his details and registered a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for “disobeying the order of public servant.” Meanwhile, the official also revealed that no arrest was made as it was a bailable offence.

For the unversed, pictures of the Baaghi 3 actors were reported on Wednesday after Mumbai Police asked them to pull over. As per the reports, the police officials checked Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Aadhar cards.

