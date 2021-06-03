The second wave of the COVID pandemic has been the worst nightmare for many filmmakers. Two ghosts namely – delay and expenses, are troubling makers a lot, and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is no exception. Keep reading to know how the film may suffer a big blow.

The team of Tiger 3 was all happy when the shooting restrictions in Maharashtra were relaxed after the first COVID wave. They had even shot some of the portions during the same period. Sadly, another lockdown was imposed in April and the shoot was suspended. Now, it’s been more than one and half months, but there’s no hint when the shoots will resume. Considering the same, YRF has decided to take an extreme step.

Apparently, YRF has erected a set of Dubai Market at SRPF Ground in Goregaon. A few days back cyclone Tauktae had partially damaged the set and on top of that, the extended lockdown till 15th June has added to the extra pressure. With no assurance of how the pandemic will shape from hereon, YRF has decided to dismantle the set as its maintenance cost is proving to be a headache. As of now, building a new set seems to be a feasible option compared to paying a high maintenance cost without shooting on it.

A source close to the production states, “There is no clarity on when shoots will resume. Even if the government green-lights them by mid-June, the studio is being cautious about the way forward. Considering Tiger 3 has a massive crew of about 300 people, Aditya wants the team to be vaccinated before they report to work. Maintaining the outdoor structure was turning out to be an expensive affair. They realized it will be easier on the pocket to erect a set whenever they are ready to resume work,” reports Mid Day.

Apart from Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

