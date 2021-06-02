Sonakshi Sinha, who made a grand entry into Bollywood with Dabnagg (2010) opposite Salman Khan, turns a year older today. The actress, who rings in her 34th birthday today, has been pretty vocal that it is okay for stars to say no to films and scripts they think may not work for them.

Advertisement

In fact, on January 18, 2021, Sinha had hosted a fun ‘Ask Me Anything’ session wherein one of her followers asked her, “Did you ever find a really good script and rejected cause you were working on a different project?”. In her response, Sonakshi shared a hilarious video of herself and wrote, “True. More than once.”

Advertisement

So which are these movies she was talking about? Well, as Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her birthday today, we decided to let you in on the films she said ‘no’ to and even the reasons behind it.

Race 2 (2013)

Who can forget the Saif Ali Khan- John Abraham action thriller 2013? Well, while Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez left a mark in the Abbas-Mustan film, we could have seen Sonakshi Sinha pulling off one of the roles.

Talking about saying no to Race 2, Gulf News quoted the actress once telling a tabloid, “It’s not about picking and choosing per se. It’s about ethics and which film I had committed to doing first. Unfortunately, the Race 2 shooting was pushed forward and that meant that it ate into my Dabangg 2 dates. So there was no way I could accommodate both films.”

Udta Punjab (2016)

Abhishek Chaubey’s black comedy crime drama starred a stellar cast, including Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But did you know the initial casting saw Sonakshi Sinha instead of Kareena?

As reported by Republic World, during an interaction with an entertainment portal in 2018, Sonakshi opened up about the one role she regretted passing. The actress revealed it was the role Kareena’s played in Udta Punjab. Sinha revealed she was initially offered the role, but she did not take it up.

Khaidi No. 150

Chiranjeevi wanted to make his 150th film a memorable one by having a leading Bollywood lady alongside him. As reported by telugu360.com, Chiranjeevi and the team initially approached Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in it, but she rejected it as she was pregnant.

The makers then approached Sonakshi, but the Dabangg actress had to say to it as she was not free in the coming days and was already occupied with enough work. An interesting trivia is that Sinha wasn’t the last to say no to the role. After her, the makers approached Katrina Kaif, Anushka and Nayanathara, but they all said no.

Haseena Parkar (2017)

Apoorva Lakhia’s 2017 biographical crime film, on the life of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, starred Sharddha Kapoor in the titular role alongside her real-life brother Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia. But did you know Sonakshi Sinha was the maker’s first choice?

At the launch of Haseena Parkar, director Apoorva Lakhia revealed why Sonakshi couldn’t play the titular role. In a media conversation, he said, “Sonakshi Sinha was first approached for Haseena Parkar but because of delays and date issues, we moved on.” He added that due to John Abraham’s injury during ‘Force 2’ shoot, the film was delayed, and Sonakshi couldn’t give her dates for his film.

Mubarakan (2017)

Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan, which starred Arjun Kapoor in dual roles, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’Cruz & more, was initially supposed to feature Sonakshi Sinha as one of the leading ladies opposite Arjun. But, as per reports, she rejected the role as she thought the role offered was not meaty enough as her character did not have much to do.

In fact, in an article carried by Bollywood Hungama, the director opened up about replacing her and said, “This was not the first time when I was faced with a casting crisis. Every time I’ve been thrown into a last-minute panic situation, the replacement actor has proven to be the ideal choice. So it is this time too. Ileana D’Cruz who came in Sonakshi’s place is so suited to the role I wonder why I thought of anyone else. She has many years of experience in South Indian films. She has brought so much to the film.”

Housefull 4 (2019)

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4 featured an array of actors, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and more. And as per past media reports, Sonakshi Sinha too could have been part of the ensemble cast. While Sajid said he hadn’t approached her, the actress said she couldn’t be a part of it owing to prior commitments.

As per a report in India.com, Sonakshi had issued a statement stating she cannot be a part of Housefull 4 as she was busy with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and has Dabangg 3 to shoot soon later. Mubarakan

Which of these movies rejected by Sonakshi Sinha was the most shocking. Also, Sona, many happy returns of the day and keep entertaining and impressing us.

Must Read: Koimoi Recommends Mili: Where Jaya Bachchan Personified Grace & Hrishikesh Mukherjee Used Amitabh Bachchan’s Angry Young Man Act For Good

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube