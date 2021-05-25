Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a note for her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his 38th birthday on Tuesday along with a throwback picture on Instagram.

Advertisement

The photograph features Kareena in a hot-pink bikini posing along with her husband Saif, son Taimur, Kunal, niece Inaaya and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan.

“Happy Birthday, brother in law… I promise we will recreate this picture soon… have a lovely one,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote as the caption.

Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor Khan was blessed with her second son on February 21. Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans recently with a picture of her two boys and wish them a Happy Mother’s Day.

In the monochrome picture, her elder son Taimur can be seen holding the little one in his arms. However, the face of her younger son was not clearly visible.

She wrote: “And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there.”

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wish for Kunal Kemmu? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: When Soha Ali Khan Revealed His’ Bathrobe Meeting’ With Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube