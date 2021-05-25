Even before Kunal Khemu could win our heart with his performances in films like Kalyug, Go Goa Gone, Kalank, Malang and more, he was part of our childhood via films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Raja Hindustani. As the actor turns 38 today, we decided to take you back to when he met his then-soon-to-be mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore.

Advertisement

Back in 2012, in a very rare conversation, Kunal and then-girlfriend Soha Ali Khan spoke about telling their parents about their relationship. What’s sure to leave you in splits is Kunal’s meeting with Sharmila Tagore. Read how it went below.

Advertisement

During an almost decade-old conversation with Hindustan Time, the then-unmarried couple was asked how they told their parents that they were seeing each other. Kunal Kemmu revealed that he first told his dad about Soha Ali Khan and then his mom. He added that he told them about it only after being in a relationship for 8-9 months. Soha and Kunal often made the headlines due to their several outing together.

When it came to Soha Ali Khan to spill the beans, the actress said she told her mom, Sharmila Tagore, about Kunal Kemmu and let it to her to inform her dad. Soha said, “I must’ve told her and she is very liberal and trusting of my choices and not overtly concerned. She met Kunal on the sets of 99 and unfortunately, he was doing a scene in which he had to wear a pink bathrobe.”

Coming to his rescue, Kunal revealed it wasn’t a pink bathrobe but a white one. Taking this correction into view, Soha said, “Yeah! White bathrobe with shorts.” She then added, “She (Sharmila Tagore) liked him immediately, and he is very good with mothers.”

Aww, isn’t that a sweet story to tell you children of ‘how I met you grandmother.’

After working together in Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, sparks flew between Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan on the sets of 99. The duo moved in together in May 2013, got engaged in July 2014 and finally tied the know in a private ceremony on January 25, 2015.

Happy Birthday, Kunal Kemmu.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Having Ten Heads Of Raavan In Adipurush Says, “There Will Be Some Trickery Involved”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube