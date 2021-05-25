Sonu Nigam is one of the biggest names in the music industry. The singer enjoys a massive fan following and has been part of many singing reality shows including Indian Idol. In a viral video, he had exposed the truth of the singing reality shows. Scroll down to know more.

Last year in a viral video, Sonu Nigam was seen interacting with popular filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and exposing the truth behind the singing reality shows like Indian Idol. In the video, Sonu talking to the filmmaker said, “There are lots of shows, where the songs are played are dub. They don’t want to show the faltered scene, they show it by correcting it,” referring to a part where judges pointing out contestants’ faltering while performing their rendition.

The popular singer has also accused music companies of favouring their singers by playing only their songs. During the interaction with Vivek Agnihotri, Sonu said, “Music companies ask the producers to play this song and not that song citing it as against their company policy.” He went on to say that music companies promote their artist even though other artists were equally talented. He also said that such malpractices strip away the freedom of the artist.

Sonu Nigam has revealed many such industry secrets that may come as a surprise for many outsiders. Take a look at the viral video below:

The playback singer had previously made headlines for claiming that the ‘music mafia’ has been destroying the careers of young and aspiring singers, lyricists and composers in Bollywood. In a video shared on social media, he called out music labels for signing only playback artists and composers who are associated with them. He also raised many burning questions on how music labels have established a monopoly in the industry and also sympathises with younger generation artists and their plight in the industry.

