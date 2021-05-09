The world around the globe is celebrating International Mother’s Day today and on the occasion of the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared a lovely picture of his sons. Yes, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress has finally given a glimpse of her newborn baby to her fans.

Kareena welcomed her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21, 2021, and has been keeping the baby away from social media.

Finally on mother’s day today, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture of a newborn with the elder sibling – Taimur Ali Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared it with a caption that read, “आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है, And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow ❤️❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there… 💌 Keep the faith… 🧚🏻‍♀️”

Isn’t that one cute picture? And the way Taimur is holding his little sibling, it’s beyond adorable.

Fans were quick to react to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother’s day picture and a fan commented, “Mothers are one of the most beautiful creations of God. They face all the obstacles in the world to protect their child from all the hardships of the world.❤️”

Along with Kareena’s fans, her fans from the industry also reacted to the picture. Anushka Sharma left a heart emoji in the comments section along with sister Karisma Kapoor, cousin Riddhima Sahni Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra.

Soha Ali Khan, who happens to be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law also left a lovely comment on the picture that read, “Happy Mother s day ❤️”.

What are your thoughts on Kareena’s picture on mother’s day? Tell us in the comments section.

