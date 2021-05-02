Fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha ever since it was announced. The film, which is the official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. It was only recently announced that South sensation Naga Chaitanya is roped in to play an important role opposite Mr Perfectionist. The latest buzz is that the film’s shoot, which was halted due to the second wave of the pandemic, will begin again soon in Ladakh.

This much-talked-about film is scheduled for a December 2021 release, and Aamir is leaving no stones unturned for the film to complete before December. Keep scrolling further to know all the details you need about the next schedule of the film, which will happen in the Kargil area of Ladakh.

According to reports in Times Of India, Aamir Khan’s team of photographers were spotted in Ladakh doing the recce of various locations in Kargil. It is said that the team is likely to shoot the war sequence in that area. The best part is that Naga Chaitanya would also be joining Khan for this sequence in Ladakh.

From what we hear, this schedule is planned for 45 days and will include the shooting of several actions and war sequences.

Recently talking about the film to DNA, Aamir Khan has revealed, “Forrest Gump, I don’t know if you remember it begins with a feather and it comes floating down in the sky, and then it goes over people’s shoulders it drives over a car. The wind kind of pushes it here and there. Advait (Chandan) who’s the director of the film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, we’ve actually made our lives become like a feather. Different wings are pushing us in different directions, and we’re just kind of flowing with it.”

He further also spoke about his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan getting pregnant in the middle. “We’re going to just figure out where we land up by the end of it because while the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena, who is the heroine of the film. She became pregnant, another complication, so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction.”

Well, we just hope that now the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha is complete without any further complication and we get to see this Aamir Khan movie soon.

