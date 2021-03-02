Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her first picture on Instagram after giving birth to her second baby, a son. Her Ki & Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor has a hilarious take on it!

Advertisement

In the image, Kareena wears a straw hat, chunky sunglasses and a powder blue shirt. The sunrays add extra glow to her skin.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan added: “Oh hello there… Missed you all.”

Check out the post shared by Kareena Kapoor below:

Kareena’s Ki & Ka co-actor Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comment section: “Roast chicken glow.”

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. She delivered her second baby at the city’s Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly started dating after Tashan. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to their first child, son Taimur, in 2016.

Must Read: Tiger Shroff Planning To Tie The Knot With Disha Patani? Father Jackie Shroff Breaks Silence!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube