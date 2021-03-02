Salman Khan was amongst the first industry persons to come forward and clear his intention of arriving in theatres only. As promised, he kept his word and now, is coming on Eid 2021 with his Radhe. Not just fans, even exhibitors have full faith in Bhaijaan and that seems to help this film a big-time.

As per the latest reports flowing in, the number of the deal is said to be 235 crores. Yes, that much money has been offered to the Eid release by Zee Studios. Earlier, there were reports that Salman Khan is trying to cement his relations with the studio and his Eid release is one of the steps towards it.

Reportedly, Zee has bagged distribution, video-streaming and music rights under what we call as ‘umbrella deal’. Soon after a theatrical release, Radhe will stream on the Zee5 streaming platform. Earlier, the film was supposed to be distributed by Yash Raj Films which didn’t happen.

A source close to the development states “Earlier, there was talk of Radhe being a hybrid release. However, it was finally decided that the cop caper will hit theatres across the country on Eid. Plans are afoot to make it one of the biggest Bollywood releases in the new normal. After the film has enjoyed its theatrical run, it will premiere on ZEE5,” reports Mid Day.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe is scheduled for a release on 14th May 2021. It also features Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film will be locking horns with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2.

A few weeks back reports floored in that stating Radhe’s teaser to be attached with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi in theatres. For the unversed, Sooryavanshi is said to release on 2nd April 2021 i.e. Good Friday.

