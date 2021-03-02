Actor Randeep Hooda on Monday took to social media to share his excitement over spotting a Gangetic dolphin during a boat ride on the Saryu river. The actor is currently shooting in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for his upcoming web series Inspector Avinash.

“Couldn’t photograph the #GangeticRiverDolphin but did spot one as you can see in the joy on my face #guptarghat #ayodhya #saryuriver #inspectoravinash. Thanks to the #namamigange project the water was very clean. #uttarpradesh #riverhabitat #savetheriverdolphins #incredibleindia,” the actor shared in an Instagram post.

The web series, directed by Neeraj Pathak, is based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while actress Urvashi Rautela plays the protagonist’s wife Poonam Mishra.

Apart from this, Randeep Hooda will also feature alongside Salman Khan in his forthcoming film Radhe. The film, starring Disha Patani as the female lead, has been directed by Prabhudeva. Radhe is slated for a theatrical release on Eid.

