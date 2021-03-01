Getting the salary credited in the bank account on the first or last day of the month is the happiness of another level. It’s that guest which everyone waits for and why not? It takes away so much of our stress with it. From EMIs to pending bills to returning the money of friends, a salary does so much for us. And the latest Phir Hera Pheri meme by Amazon Prime Video featuring Babu Rao Apte of Paresh Rawal depicts a similar feeling.

Remember the scene in Phir Hera Pheri when Babu Rao is expecting heavy money as he, Raju & Shyam plan ‘Chor k ghar mein chori’. In excitement, he calls everyone he has borrowed money from and promises them to return their money. Amazon Prime Video has shared the same scene with a very relatable caption.

“me a day before my salary credits in my account 🌚”

Isn’t that hilarious?

Phir Hera Pheri has so many Super-Hit memes doing rounds on social media and this one is surely the best one among them.

Directed by Neeraj Vora, Phir Hera Pheri released in 2006 as a sequel to Hera Pheri. It had Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Bipasha Basu & Rimi Sen in lead. The film was among the top grossers of that year but over the years it has achieved cult classic status.

For many years, the 3rd part of the Hera Pheri franchise has been in talks. Despite several on and offs, the film has continued to be in plans. Earlier in January, Akshay shared a picture of himself with a dialogue from Phir Hera Pheri on Twitter. Akshay Kumar captioned it, “When you know the ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’”. Take a look:

When you know the ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’ 😜😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8UUy6dR5Ml — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 11, 2021

As he posted the picture, fans again started speculating if it was a hint of Hera Pheri 3. It was also reported earlier that Akshay Kumar had a couple of conditions before getting into the project.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, “Producer Firoz Nadiadwala spoke to Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3. Akshay decided to come on board, but he had two conditions. One, he wanted Dream Girl (2019) director Raaj Shaandilyaa to direct the film. He felt that Raaj knew how to handle a masala comic caper and that this was evident with his first film. Secondly, Akshay asked for 70% profit sharing.”

