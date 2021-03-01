Sonu Nigam is one of the popular singers in Bollywood. He has sung in many Indian languages and has won multiple awards including a nomination for academy awards. But did you know he grabbed headlines for his troubled marriage? Read on to know more.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old singer was facing problems in his five-year marriage to Madhurima back in 2005. At that, it was reported that the two called splits but continued to live under the same roof. Rumours cited several reasons for their split. One of them was infidelity.

Advertisement

Several reports linked Sonu Nigam with two women – singer Sunidhi Chauhan and Smita Thackeray who is married to late Bal Thakeray’s son Jaidev Thackeray. Around that time Smita was said to be separated from her husband, and Sonu was trying to separate from Madhurima.

During a conversation with a leading daily, the singer said, “Madhurima and I need space, both of us are shattered, but life has to move on. I find there is no other alternative but to go our own ways. Madhurima continues to live in my house, but unfortunately, we do not communicate. I feel that it is better to part amicably, retaining respect for each other, instead of matters precipitating to a level where we do not even like to see each other’s faces.”

However, years later, when Smita Thackeray’s son Rahul got married, Sonu Nigam was seen attending the marriage with his wife Madhurima and their son. A picture of Sonu Nigam displaying his affection for Madhurima by kissing her began to make rounds thus putting an end to their troubled marriage.

The singer later during a conversation with Hindustan Times revealed that their marital problems are settled. He said, “I’ve had marital problems and people know about it. We are still together and my wife is a wonderful girl and we have a child together. But people are aware that we have had issues in the last 12 years that we have been married. Despite all that, in my mind and heart, I am sorted.”

Must Read: When Vidya Balan Reacted To The Rumours Of Her Affair With Shahid Kapoor: “I Am Fed Up Of The Name”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube