The makers of Pushpa recently confirmed that the film starring Allu Arjun will be releasing in two parts. The first part releases in 2021, while another part will hit screens in 2022. As the project has been split into two parts, the actor too has doubled his fees.

Pushpa is Allu Arjun‘s first pan India project that will release in as many as five languages simultaneously. It will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. As the project is of a huge scale, the Stylish Star reportedly asked for a whopping amount as his remuneration.

Now, as per the latest reports, Allu Arjun will take away double the amount that he was getting earlier. Allu came on board for the film by cracking a deal of 30 crores. As Pushpa gets divided into two parts, he’ll be getting 60 crores. However, he will not get any share of the film’s profit.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. As of now, it is slated to release on 13th August 2021, but reportedly, the makers are considering a postponement and eyeing the Dussehra release.

Meanwhile, last week, the makers released an official statement stating that they are releasing the film in two parts.

“The storyline and the characters took on lives of their own and grew to a span that required the movie to be released in two parts. The excitement we witnessed for ‘Introduction To Pushpa Raj’ was phenomenal and we are determined to take it all to the next level by releasing the film as a duology. We have the best stars, artists and technicians aboard and we hope to give the audience a memorable experience in the theatres through this story,” reads a statement.

