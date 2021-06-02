Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely the most relatable celebrity from Bollywood. And his pandemic survivor kit is a proper proof of this!

Ayushmann posted a video giving a glimpse of the things that has helped him live through the coronavirus pandemic. He captioned the video, “Survivor’s Kit. My essentials.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Survivor Kit Essentials’ contains a face mask, sanitizer, one pair of sneakers, joggers, his favourite T-shirt, a book he is currently reading – The Buddha in Daily Life, his guitar, a coffee mug, his notepad where he scribbles his thoughts, a script and a marker that he uses while reading his script and a pouch!

Looking at Ayushmann Khurrana’s pandemic kit, we can imagine that he has immersed himself into what he loves the most – choosing the best scripts, reading books that elevate his state of mind and, of course, music.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has been busy jumping from one set to another. In the pandemic the actor has wrapped up Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, and hopped on the sets of Doctor G. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

