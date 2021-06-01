Amitabh Bachchan has reminisced about his journey in filmdom on social media. Looking back at his over five-decade career, he said that he still wonders how it all went by.

The thespian shared a collage of his looks in highlights films on Instagram in the early hours of Monday. The films featured in the collage include his debut film Saat Hindustani, which released in 1969, along with Deewaar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Coolie, Khuda Gawah, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, Paa, Sarkar and Gulabo Sitabo.

“52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote as the caption.

Amitabh Bachchan has donated resources to help set up a 25-bed oxygen facility in Juhu. He teamed up with producer Anand Pandit for the philanthropic act.

Amitabh Bachchan stars in Pandit’s production “Chehre”. The theatrical release of the film has been postponed for now owing to the Covid outbreak.

