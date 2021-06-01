Leave aside the acting skills, Shah Rukh Khan can still keep you hooked with his style of conversation. Whenever he talks, he is his candid best and never minces his words even while slamming his own stuff. So, interviewers need to keep a check on questions to avoid asking silly stuff. If you mess with SRK, get ready for a hard-hitting reply, and who better than Prabhu Chawla to explain this.

For the unversed, Prabhu Chawla is a senior journalist and a renowned interviewer. He is known for his show, Seedhi Baat. As the name suggests, his interviews are fun to watch thanks to his straightforward questions. His long list of guests has names like Balasaheb Thackeray, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mayawati, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many more. Amongst such big names, SRK is among Prabhu’s favourite.

Not one or two, but Prabhu Chawla has hosted Shah Rukh Khan nine times on his show. In an interview with The Lallantop, Prabhu shared one interesting incident where he irked Shah Rukh. At first, Shah asked him why he (Prabhu) keeps interviewing him. Prabu replied, “Kyuki tum paise kamate rehte ho, budhe ho gaye ho. Cricket mein ghus gaye, yaha ghus gaye, waha ghus gaye” (You keep making money, you have grown older now. You entered Cricket, investing everywhere).

Replying to Prabhu Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Tumhe kya pareshaani hai. Mein itna paisa kamaaunga ki ek din Aaj Tak (channel) kharid lunga aur tereko naukar rakhunga” (What’s your problem? I’ll earn keep making loads of money and one day will buy Aaj Tak and keep you as a servant).

Watch Prabhu’s revelation on The Lallantop (skip to 2.25 to watch Prabhu’s words on Shah Rukh):

