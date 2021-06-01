Radhika Apte & Adil Hussain Had Just One Question For Each Other Before Shooting Parched's N*de Scene

Radhika Apte and Adil Hussain are amongst the breed of talented actors in Bollywood. Both have some offbeat and influencing pieces of art to their credit. One such is Parched in which the duo shared the screen. Unfortunately, the film gained traction when a n*de scene was leaked on the internet.

The infamous n*de leak took place much before its theatrical release in India. A few days back, Radhika had shared how the snippet from an intimate scene gave her attention she didn’t ask for. Now, Adil has opened about the same scene. He shared his experience of shooting it and dealing with the leak.

While speaking to Times Of India, Adil Hussain says, “Radhika Apte has committed to art and people should understand. For people like her and I, what matters is the art and not what people will say.”

Adil Hussain further shares how he and Radhika Apte asked each other before rolling the n*de scene. “I asked her ‘What about your boyfriend’? She said that she was married. She then asked ‘What about your wife?’. I said, ‘No problems’,” he says.

On asked if his wife had any issues with the scene, Adil says, “Not at all. In fact, she was the first one whom I told about the scene after Leena Yadav told me about it. She said she hopes that I do it well. My wife respects my profession and she has complete faith in my sensibilities. We know each other from our early days in theatre and she knows why I am an actor.”

Speaking of the film, Parched was first screened at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. In 2016, it saw a theatrical release.

