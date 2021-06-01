Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has been creating a lot of noise lately. He has been sued by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan over defamation. It all happened after KRK shared his review for Radhe. He has also previously made defamatory statements that led the actor to take legal action.

In the past few days, a lot of actors have spoken against KRK. Akanksha Puri to Mika Singh, most stars have backed Salman Khan over this legal row. But Kamaal isn’t stopping either, in the latest tweet, he has dragged Shah Rukh Khan into the matter.

Kamaal R Khan in his latest tweet wrote, “Suppose I say that #SRK is a fraud & he is not doing charity but fooling Ppl. He looks Buddha. He is a bad person. Why he will get disturbed coz of my this fake statement, while nobody hears & trust me? So If SRK gets effected & files case on me, means 3 things are real.”

KRK continued, “1) People do hear and trust me! 2) SRK is really doing wrong, So Chor Ki Daadhi Main Tinka. 3) He is thinking about me 24*7! It’s just an example! I am not talking about SRK at all.”

To this, a follower even reacted saying, “Just like you get disturbed and block people when someone abuses you.”

Kamaal R Khan even responded to the tweet and answered, “Good that you said when someone abuses me. And I never abuse anyone. If you are clever enough then you don’t need to abuse anyone because your words will work like Sword.”

Meanwhile, Mika Singh was papped by the paparazzi across the city yesterday. He questioned KRK why he made his account private while taking a dig at him. He also asked him to review his upcoming song on the critic.

