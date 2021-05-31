Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan is now embroiled in a legal tussle with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He recently claimed that the superstar has filed a defamation case against him after he reviewed the latter’s film Radhe. Amidst the legal tussle, KRK has now claimed that he received an endorsement from Govinda.

The latest development comes as a surprise to many as Govinda and Radhe actor has been friends ever since they have worked together in 2007 film Partner. Govinda had also gone on record to say there’s no fallout between them.

Back in 2011, Hero No.1 actor said to Rediff.com, “There is no problem between us so the question of solving it does not arise. Even to have an issue, there needs to be a reason and we do not have any reason to have a fight. Just because we did not do any films after Partner does not mean something’s wrong. We don’t always have to be together to remain friends.”

However, now Kamal R Khan has tweeted, “Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won’t disappoint you!”

Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won’t disappoint you! ❤️ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 29, 2021

While KRK previously claimed Salman Khan had filed a defamation case because of negative reviews to latter’s latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but Salman’s legal team had clarified that KRK has claimed the Bollywood star is corrupt and his brand Being Human is involved in fraudulent activities. The statement also clarified that the defamation case is not against Kamaal Khan’s review of the film Radhe.

Kamaal Khan even went on to call Salman Khan a ‘gunda (goon)’. While he didn’t take the Dabangg actor’s name but he made a reference to his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. He also gave reference to Salman’s nickname ‘Bhai’.

Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo! I promise to destroy your career and make you TV actor. It’s your #Antim time. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 31, 2021

As KRK continues to tweet against Salman Khan. He claimed that Govinda is endorsing him in the ongoing tussle. Interestingly, the Deshdrohi actor didn’t have anything nice to say about Govinda back in 2019. At that time he had tweeted, Govinda was the most unprofessional actor of his time and he made many producers bankrupt. Even his own brother in law. Today he is almost bankrupt himself and Bollywood ppl don’t even want to talk to him. Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. GOD insaaf Duniya Main Hi Kar Detaa Hai (As you sow, so shall you reap. God always ensures justice in the world)!”

Govinda was the most unprofessional actor of his time and he made many producers bankrupt. Even his own brother in law. Today he is almost bankrupt himself and Bollywood ppl don’t even want to talk to him. Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. GOD insaaf Duniya Main Hi Kar Detaa Hai! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 11, 2019

He didn’t stop there. The actor even went on to call the Coolie No.1 actor a ‘mentally disturbed’ man in his tweet.

Actor Govinda said:- I was offered #Avatar and I only gave the title’s suggestions to #JamesCameron!👏

I assume that he is mentally disturbed and need help. He was a big super star, So Bollywood people must help him at this time. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 30, 2019

