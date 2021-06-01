It was in March this year that the rumour mill churned faster and speculated that Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to be a pivotal part opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi’s yet-untitled romantic period drama. Fans were left excited and everyone is waiting for the new updates on the same. But seems like Thakur is here to give a heartbreaking one.

Mrunal Thakur is fast approaching the top of her game and is now gearing up for multiple releases. The actor is now gearing up for the release of the Jersey remake and Toofan opposite Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar respectively. The Love Sonia actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation and we took a moment to ask her about the Telugu film that is making numerous speculations, but she refused. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Thakur has to say.

For the unversed, reports had surfaced that Mrunal Thakur has joined Dulquer Salmaan for period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It was also said that the actor will begin shooting with the Charlie actor in April. Now joining Koimoi exclusively when Mrunal was asked if these rumours are true, she refuted them.

Mrunal Thakur said, “Really? I will be so happy if that happens. Listen, honestly I really wish to feature opposite Dulquer (Salmaan). Because I have seen his work and he is amazing, and I really enjoy watching his interviews too. Looking at his background, he is so grounded, and he is so humble with. I love reading and love watching interviews so I would really love to feature opposite him in that case.”

When quizzed if she isn’t approached at all, Mrunal Thakur said, “I don’t know, I wish. I am keeping my fingers crossed through your interview. There should be some makers who you know, ye afwaao ko sach mein badal de, haqeeqat mein badal de.”

Seems like many hearts are broken. The actor will be next seen in Toofan and Jersey.

