Kartik Aaryan’s film Dhamaka, which is directed by Ram Madhvani, was announced on his birthday last year. Since then he has been regularly sharing updates on his social media handles. Now a major update has been revealed. Scroll down to know more.

Back in December 2020, the 30-year-old actor had informed his followers about the film unveiling the first look of his character Arjun Pathak. And last month, he revealed that he completed the dubbing for the film. Now the latest report reveals the release date of the Ronnie Screwvala production.

As per Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dhamaka will be released on Netflix in September this year. A source close to the development has said, “Dhamaka is an important film for the platform, and they were looking at a right time to release it. The initial plan was to unveil it in June, but for now, they have decided on September. Meanwhile, the post-production work on the film is going on in full swing.”

As per the report, Kartik will be playing the role of a news anchor, who gets embroiled in a situation with a mysterious bomb blast.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has reportedly bagged a role in a love story which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Not just that he has also bagged a role of an Indian Air Force officer in the Scam 1992 director, Hansal Mehta’s next.

A source has revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “It’s a commercial film that will have a Hansal touch. The film has been put together by Harman Baweja and has a nationalistic angle to it. In fact, the movie is based on a real-life story. Kartik will play the role of an IAF officer. He will be the main pilot in the rescue operation.”

Kartik Aaryan is also set to resume shooting for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 after lockdown restrictions are lifted in Mumbai. He will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Hindi remake of last year’s Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor is also undergoing training for the role.

