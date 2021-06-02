Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year, the Narcotics Control Bureau began an investigation linked to drugs and their usage. Over the course of almost a year, the NCB has questioned several people, and few were even arrested for the same.

Recently, SSR’s flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, was arrested by the NCB in Hyderabad. Now, just days after that development, the late actor’s bodyguard was called in for questioning by the central bureau.

As reported by a news agency via their Twitter handle, the NCB has called in the bodyguard in relation to the drug case that led to the actor’s death. Their tweet read, “Narcotics Control Bureau questions late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard in the drugs case linked to his death.” The question began on Wednesday (June 2) evening as part of their investigation in the high-profile case. Stay tuned for more news and updates.

Earlier in the day, the NCB had arrested a drug peddler, Harish Khan, in relation to the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Tweeting about that, the same new agency had written, “Maharashtra | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one Harish Khan, a drug peddler in Bandra in the drugs case linked to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput: NCB.”

Earlier this week, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also quizzed Sushant’s former domestic workers, Neeraj and Keshav. The agency grilled them on Sunday as part of their probe.

Talking about the ongoing investigation, the NCB had earlier arrested Siddharth Pithani in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. A Mumbai court on Tuesday (June 1) extended NCB’s custody of Pithani till June 4. For those who do not know, Pithani was arrested nearly three months after the federal agency filed a charge sheet in SSR’s case before a Mumbai special court.

The NCB named 33 people, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the charge sheet. They were both arrested in the drugs case linked to Sushant’s death in September 2020. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh after spending nearly a month behind bars.

