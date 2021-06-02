Krushna Abhishek is one of the well-known comedians and actor in the TV industry. He is also the nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda. Even though they are not on good terms now, the comedian fondly remembers the time spent with his Chi Chi mama. He even shared a precious picture from the good old days.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Krushna and his rift with Govinda grabbed a lot of headlines in the past. While there has been a lot of family feud and blame-game involved, the comedian maintains that he has been misinterpreted and his statements are often blown out of proportion.

Now Krushna Abhishek has shared a childhood picture on his Instagram handle, wherein he is seen posing with his cousins and Govinda. Sharing the rare childhood photo, The Kapil Sharma Show star wrote, “This is how we use to party with chi chi mama. He used to take us to all the 5-star hotels for lunches and dinner we had a blast with him, always. Extreme right is arti looking like a cute chor types see me doing the mad pose in a green t-shirt. Even I have not changed.” Take a look at the post below:

Previously, Govinda and Krushna’s strained relationship grabbed a lot of attention when the former refused to perform in Kapil Sharma hosted the show, The Kapil Sharma Show after his maternal uncle was invited as a guest.

The Hero No.1 actor shared an official statement when the reports of the comedian refused to perform on Kapil Sharma’s were rife. He said, “I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless.”

Later, Krushna also shared his opinion during a conversation with The Times of India. He said, “It has happened many times that I have been talking about my mama (maternal uncle). Many times I would say certain things but only part of it would be picked and blown out of proportion. If I say ‘I love Govinda but why is he doing this with me’, then only the second half of the sentence comes out in the headline.”

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone’s Ex-Boyfriend Siddharth Mallya Auditioned To Romance Priyanka Chopra But Was Rejected!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube