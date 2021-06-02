Karan Johar's 'status' is 'free'

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his status on Wednesday and it is free, going by his post on social media.

Karan posted a picture on Instagram Story that shows the director is seen sitting dressed in a black T-shirt teamed with sunglasses.

The T-shirt reads: “Free”, while he captioned it as “Status”.

Professionally, Karan’s latest production “Ajeeb Daastaans” released digitally. He is all set to don the director’s hat with “Takht”, a period drama. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film marks his return to the big screen as director for the first time since his 2016 release “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

Previously, Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday posted a video urging people to mask up, in order to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Johar posted a boomerang clip on Instagram. In the video, he is seen wearing a red mask and chunky glasses and is dressed in a red sweatshirt.

“Mask up! Combat Covid! Stay safe,” he wrote as a caption.

