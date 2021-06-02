A couple of days ago, Ariana Grande took to social media and shared some pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony with fiancé Dalton Gomez. The singer had a small but beautiful wedding ceremony on May 15 in the presence of only 20 close friends and family members. The newlyweds took their vows at Grande’s Montecito home, and it looked dreamy.

While it’s even a month since the couple said ‘I do,’ sources close to the singer are now opening about her plans to embrace motherhood. An insider revealed becoming a mom is something special for Ariana and also opened up about when she is likely to become a mom. Read all they said below.

Shedding light on how soon Ariana Grande plans on becoming a mom, an insider told HollywoodLife, “Ariana is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years.” Stating what her priorities are at present, the source said, “She is very eager to do more music, act a little more and she is also gearing up for her stint with The Voice.”

Talking further about Arians Grande’s plans to embrace motherhood, the insider said, “Dreams of being a mother are something special that she would love to pursue a few years down the line but she has a lot of work to still do professionally, and she is a workaholic.”

The source revealed that currently, Ariana is enjoying marital bliss with Dalton Gomez. The insider said, “She is looking to celebrate married life with Dalton as she is extremely happy. But the rush into the other things like children that often happen when people get married can and will wait if it is up to Ariana.”

Well, they is no problem is putting your career first and starting a family a few years down the line, Ariana Grande.

