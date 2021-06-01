Singer Demi Lovato, who recently came out as non-binary, says it is never too late to set a boundary with the world. The singer, who wishes to be addressed as ‘they’, started out as a child actor on “Barney & Friends”.

In 2007, they got a part on a short Disney Channel show called “As The Bell Rings” and then landed the starring role of the film “Camp Rock”. During the same conversation, they spoke about raising a celeb kid too.

Talking about having a celebrity childhood and setting boundaries, Demi Lovato said, “It’s never too late to set a boundary with the world and I have learnt that. I continue to set boundaries where I know I have talked a lot about my life but yet haven’t talked about everything and that is where my boundary is.”

“There are things I will never share with the world because no one could benefit from them,” Demi Lovato added on “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Show host Drew Barrymore asked the singer: “You grow up so fast and I have always rebelled against my parents when I was a kid. What was being a celebrity child, like for you?”

Demi Lovato said: “My parents did the best they could.”

“There’s no manual on how to raise a child star and when the child retorts back saying things like “I pay the bills” after the parent says that “you’re grounded” was challenging and was also really not the right thing to have done or said at that time which I realized much later,” the singer said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

