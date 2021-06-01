As fans of the Fast & Furious franchise in India eagerly await the release of Fast 9, one of the grandest movies of 2021, the film has already gone on to make ways in many international territories garnering raving reviews and box office numbers.

Raking in the ever-increasing adulation, the film sees its stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez as well as director Justin Lin showering their love for fans for making it an instant hit.

Adding to the excitement, the makers of the franchise have yet again teased their ardent fans with the latest video ‘You Know It’s Fast When’, taking them on a nostalgic journey of the Fast & Furious films.

In the video, the compilation of some amazing action sequences of all the previous movies takes the audience back in time before leaving a message that says, “You Know it’s fast when you have got fast cars and a plan for a crew, a family and a boss against bad guys…”

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster.

The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

