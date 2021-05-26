Are you a Fast & Furious fan? Well, then you must be already aware that the F&F universe always manages to bring in the biggest of big names from the industry to either play supporting roles or make cameos across the series. And, since this movie has a huge fanbase, any actor would never say no to star in it, especially when Vin Diesel and Universal come calling. This time, it looks like the actor is planning to wrap up the franchise on a blockbuster note with Tom Cruise.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. We might quite possibly see a Vin and Tom collab on the silver screen, and we know your eyes are already twinkling. Keep scrolling further to hear all the details about the same.

Advertisement

Many Big names like MMA fighters Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey, musicians Iggy Azaela, Rita Ora, Cardi B, Ja Rule and Bow Wow, A-listers Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron and others have all dropped by at one point or another over the last 20 years to make a cameo in the Fast & Furious franchise. Now an insider Daniel Ritchtman claims that Tom Cruise is next on the list.

According to reports in We Got This Covered, Vin Diesel is only on the stage of hoping that he would get Tom Cruise to make a cameo in his Fast & Furious franchise. It is already being said that F & F 10 would be the last, so it looks like Diesel wants the audience to have an experience of a lifetime by getting in Cruise. Well, there is indeed a big difference between hoping to have him make a cameo and actually getting him.

We really dunno how much of this is actually possible as Tom has a blockbuster franchise (Mission Impossible) of his own which stands in competition to this Vin’s franchise. So a competitor making a cameo will definitely be the first of its kind, and we are not too sure if Paramount will be keen on making this happen.

But, just imagine if Vin Diesel actually manages to get Tom Cruise in the Fast & Furious franchise, then it would be the greatest gift for the fans, isn’t it? Do you think this should happen?

Must Read: Did You Know? Friends Cast Ft Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc & Others Had A ‘No Hooking Up’ Rule!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube