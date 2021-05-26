From being guests in the FRIENDS reunion to their recent release, Butter and winning at the Billboard Music Awards, Korean boy band, BTS is the talk of talk. Today, we are talking to you about their recent single, Butter, released Friday, May 21. The track has already broken quite a few records within its first week.

As per a recent report, the K-Pop band have broken four Guinness World Records thanks to their second English single, Butter. As a group, the Bangtan Boys broke a fifth Guinness record and below are all the details we have on these accomplishments.

As per a May 25 Guinness World Records report, BTS has broken the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube. The septet’s new single got 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on May 21. This record, ironically, was previously held by this K-Pop band only thanks to this last single, Dynamite. This multi-award winning track had 3 million concurrent peak viewers.

Besides having the most viewers at its premiere, BTS’ Butter also broken the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours. Youtube confirmed (on May 24) that the song amassed 108,200,000 views in a day of its release. Another Youtube record broken by them was that for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

Aside from Youtube, BTS also broke the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours. The septet’s Butter garnered 11,042,335 global streams in just one day. As per the Guinness World Record reports, it beat Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s ‘I Don’t Care’ by 64,946 streams.

Besides their latest single, Butter breaking records, the K-Pop band broke a Guinness World Records as a group too. The report confirmed that as of April 27, 2021, “the music of BTS had been streamed 16.3 billion times on Spotify, breaking the record for the most-streamed act on Spotify (group).” Their other singles to have been streamed millions of times include Dynamite (829.7 m) and Boy with Luv (642.6 m).

This record was previously held by Coldplay with 16.1 billion streams. With BTS at the top now, Imagine Dragons are the third most-streamed group with 15.7 billion.

While they are breaking records, they are also taking home several awards. Recently, the BTS boys won four trophies at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 for their first English single, Dynamite. The categories they won were Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Social Artist.

Congrats on these accomplishments.

