We know that most of you must be gearing up to watch the Friends Reunion and cannot wait for it. There must hardly be anyone who wouldn’t have seen it or is not a fan of this sitcom. These guys indeed became our virtual bunch of friends, and they were always there to make us laugh. In fact, the cast Mathew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer became great friends themselves. So did they ever hook up with each other?

Advertisement

Well, in an interview, the guys and the girls were separately asked this question about hooking up with each other, and their answers will definitely surprise you. We know as hell that you wanna know all the details about it. Keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

In a sit-down interview with Access, Matthew Perry revealed, “There was a rule that we had, it was really important to the six of us, that we kept a friendship, that we were friends.” Matthew and his male co-stars David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were being asked if there was a “rule” about hooking up with one another. “And If we were hooking up if there was any strangeness going on…that might mess with things,” Matthew continued. “So we kept a friendship, and we did become really good friends. And we are really good friends to this day. And we kept that going.”

“We didn’t want to jeopardize any of the great relationships and friendships we were forming and had established,” David added, and Matt cut in to say he and his five co-stars were more like “siblings.” The men were then asked who would’ve made the best “pairing” among the cast of Friends — if this pact wasn’t in place, of course. “Me and Schwimmer,” Matt said!



The ladies of the show Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, were asked the same question in a separate interview, but they did not recall such a no hooking up rule. “I don’t remember any pact,” Jen said, bewildered after hearing what her male co-stars said. Lisa pointed out that she “was engaged”, while Courteney added, “It’s a smart idea, but I don’t remember actually talking about it.”

So well, even though it is true that the cast of Friends did not hook up with each other, but it cannot be completely considered to be true. Brad Pitt was one of the most famous guest stars who has appeared in the show, and Jennifer was once married to him.

Anyway, the Reunion episode will be premiering on May 27. This won’t be like a normal episode of television; the special is unscripted, and HBO Max teased in a statement from April of 2020 that there will be “loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage.”

Must Read: Willy Wonka’s Torch Passed On To Timothée Chalamet After Gene Wilder & Johnny Depp!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube