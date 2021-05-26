There is no place on Earth right now that does not have its eyes on the ongoing tension between Israel and Palestine. While the peace pact is making headlines, many influential people have spoken about the scene and expressed their opinion. One of them was Marvel’s Hulk fame Mark Ruffalo who had compared Israel’s move towards Palestine as genocide. The actor has now apologised for his tweet.

For the unversed Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk on his official Twitter handle, shared some stats from the ongoing tension. He wrote how 1500 Palestinians have faced expulsion in Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. The tweet garnered some massive criticism and that has made the actor now apologise to the ones who were offended. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In his tweet, while apologising, Mark Ruffalo called his opinions uninformed and inflammatory. He did not mention exactly which comment he is apologising for. He wrote, “I have reflected and wanted to apologise for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide’.” Ruffalo added, “It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful and is being used to justify antisemitism here and abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”

For the unaware, in a tweet on May 11, Mark Ruffalo wrote, “1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah.”

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo is not the only actor to have come under fire for his opinion on the ongoing unrest. Gal Gadot earlier made a controversial remark and that ended up in a massive backlash against her. What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

