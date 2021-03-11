Mark Ruffalo joined Marvel back in 2012 with The Avengers as Bruce Banner aka Hulk. Now, Hulk happens to be one of the most powerful superheroes in the MCU and fans welcomed him with open arms after he replaced Edward Norton. But do y’all know Ruffalo was fired by the Russo Brothers who happen to be directors of the Avengers series?

Advertisement

It so happened that Mark appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and revealed the title of the next Avengers movie by mistake.

Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk from the Avengers film series publically asked Jimmy Fallon to remove the spoiler from his interview clip with him in a tweet. The actor wrote, “.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M”

.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 5, 2018

Advertisement

Replying to him, Fallon wrote, “Dude, it’s too late – already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”?”

Dude, it’s too late – already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”? https://t.co/GMds1hGO8X — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 5, 2018

And guess what, reacting to Mark Ruffalo’s tweet, the Russo Brothers wrote, “Mark, you’re fired.”

Mark, you’re fired. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018

Well, it was nothing but a rehearsed stunt and fans went gaga over the same. Jimmy Fallon asks Mark Ruffalo, “I don’t want to get you in trouble with the studio, or Marvel, but maybe, could you even just [tell us] the title?”

The Hulk actor replies, “Alright, I think I can probably tell you that. I think it’s already out there.”

And then most of the conversation was followed by a beep.

Watch the conversation clip here:

Uh-oh… @MarkRuffalo might have said too much about the next @Avengers movie pic.twitter.com/kf0iR4B7WA — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 6, 2018

Haha!

We all know that Tom Holland can’t digest secrets and hence Benedict Cumberbatch who plays Doctor Stranger was made to babysit the young actor during the Avengers: Endgame interviews. So that he doesn’t end up spilling the beans.

You cannot expect any spoiler coming in from Mark Ruffalo being one of the most senior actors in the team.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Dakota Johnson Was Threatened To Be Cut-Off Financially By Father Don Johnson!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube