Timothée Chalamet fans rejoice as your favourite star is all set to star in a movie and become the world’s most famous chocolatier. The Oscar-nominated actor is all set to star as the iconic inventor and Chocolate maker in Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl story Co.’s Wonka. This is going to be a musical based on the early life of Willy Wonka. For the unversed, the same character has been played by Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder previously.

Advertisement

Yes! We know that all you fans are already jumping with joy and want to know it all about this upcoming movie. The good part about this movie is that it is going to be the first time that Chalamet will get a chance to show off his singing and dancing skills on the silver screen. Keep reading further to know more.

Advertisement

According to reports in Variety, Wonka will showcase the adventures of Willy Wonka prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory. There are several music numbers set to appear in the movie, and we are sure that fans cannot be happier to see Timothée Chalamet singing and dancing in it.

Sources tell the portal that Timothée Chalamet has always been the top choice for some time. They also said that scheduling was a hurdle that had to be overcome as training for those numbers is included in the prep for this film.

Paul King will direct from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby (with prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson and Steven Levenson). David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films. Luke Kelly is also producing, with Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire executive producing.

This is the third time Warner Bros has taken it upon them to make a movie on the Willy Wonka story. The previous version was the adaptations of Dahl’s classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The first one, in 1971, starred Gene Wilder as Wonka, and the second in 2005 starred Johnny Depp in the role. While plot details are unknown, the new pic will be an origin tale of the character and mark the first time Charlie Bucket will not be featured. How excited are you to see Timothée Chalamet star in this movie? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Eternals Trailer Out! Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek & Team With Chloé Zhao Welcome Us To The Most Magnificent World In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube