If there is one film at the moment that has caught the attention of the masses, and the early reviews are making the wait more difficult is Fast & Furious 9. The Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer has been waiting in the release lobby for a very long time, and fans have been curious to witness it on the big screen. But one of the biggest questions is the involvement of Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner.

It wasn’t an easy phase back in 2013 when Paul Walker lost his life in a tragic car accident and left the world and his illustrious Fast & Furious franchise with a void forever. The last time we saw him was when he parted ways with Vin Diesel’s Dom in F7 and drove towards the shining sun (We are not crying, you are). But James Wan had confirmed that he isn’t dead in the F&F universe. And if the latest gossip is to be believed, he is very much a part of F9. Below is how he will appear in the film. Read in.

As per the latest update in We Got This Covered, Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner is very much a part of Fast & Furious 9 and will make an appearance in the film. If the intel is to be believed, Paul will be seen near the end of the film. We will see the gang led by Dom having a meal, and Dom will let them know that there is another guest joining them.

The scene cuts to a car stopping outside the venue the gang is sitting. And it is without a single doubt Brian O’Conner. The sad part is we don’t really see him clearly, or he doesn’t even interact with anyone in the frame. But it is a validation that he is alive, and may make his way in future films.

Fast & Furious 9 definitely has an emotional cameo waiting for us on the other side. Meanwhile, Vin Diesel throughout the promotions has been vocal about how much he misses Paul Walker. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

