All fans of the Spanish show La Casa de Papel – that gained worldwide fame when it premiered on Netflix as Money Heist – here’s some exciting news for you all. The streaming platform recently revealed the release date for the final season of the series, and it is sooner than you may think – though still months away.

According to today’s announcement, the series will come to an end in two instalments of five episodes each. While volume 1 will release on September 3, 2021, volume 2 will follow precisely three months later, aka December 3, 2021.

Talking to their official Twitter handle, Netflix India tweeted, “ARE YOU READY FOR THE FINAL FACE-OFF Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 – September 3 Volume 2 – December 3” Sharing a video building the hype for Money Heist 5, they wrote, “BELLA CHILLAO The final part of Money Heist arrives this year! Volume 1: September 3 | Volume 2: December 3. You can bank on it to be explosive.”

The creator of Money Heist, Álex Pina, opened up about season 5 of the show. He said, “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself.”

Talking further about Money Heist 5, Álex Pina added, “We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

Check out the promo here:

Money Heist Season 5 will star Ursula Corbero as Tokyo and Alvaro Morte as The Professor. It will also feature Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric, and sees Enrique Arce returning as well.

