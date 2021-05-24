While Amber Heard continues to be one of the most hated celebrities on the Internet, there is no doubt that she is also pretty famous for the numerous speculations in her name. While there are multiple films in the rumour mills waiting for Heard to get on board, the most recent that is making a loud buzz is Fast & Furious franchise. We aren’t kidding; these are real speculations all over the Internet.

The last we know, Amber Heard was prepping to join Jason Momoa and James Wan on the sets of their massive film Aquaman 2. Just so you know, the movement to make Warner Bros fire her is still on, and now the alleged plans are to cancel Jason and James’s film altogether. Amid all of this drama, is the new speculation that brings Vin Diesel into the picture, and seems like he is going to be the new target. Below is all you need to know about the same.

While the Fast & Furious 9 continues to roar louder and louder at the Box Office in the countries it has seen a theatrical release, the updates about future projects have hit the shores too. As per the intel of We Got This Covered, there is a piece of exciting news for the fans of Franchise and triggering one for the Anti-Amber Heard clan. It says that Vin Diesel wants to rope in Heard in a future F&F film for a pivotal part.

Now there is no confirmation as to at what level will Amber Heard be involved in the Fast & Furious role or has Vin Diesel approached her; the buzz is strong. But just like the n number of speculations, this one is also to be taken with a pinch of salt. The actor, apart from F&F, has been speculated to be a part of the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, Fantastic Four, a Disney Princess film, a standalone Mera project and others. None have churned out to be true or even in consideration.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard is having a ball teasing her haters all this time. She has been sharing some Aquaman throwbacks for the past couple of week, as she was gearing up to join the team on the sequel. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

