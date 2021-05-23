Salma Hayek is all set to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Eternals. The multi-starrer, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, sees Hayek plays Ajak, the wise leader of the extra-terrestrial immortals living on earth in disguise. But did you know she was terrified of the character’s costume?

During a recent interaction, Hayek spoke about the same and said she was claustrophobic and hence scared. But she added that once she slipped into the ensemble set out for her character, things changed. Read all she said below.

During a conversation with Variety, Salma Hayek spoke about her fears getting into the shoes – or should we say clothes – of Ajak. Talking about the outfit for Marvel’s Eternals, she said, “I am claustrophobic. I was terrified of the costume. I was terrified. Because if I cannot move and it’s kind of thick… I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to be able to breathe. It’s going to drive me crazy. And I went to put it on, I found myself profoundly moved. It was a very strange experience because I didn’t expect it. I forgot about how does it fit? Am I going to get a claustrophobic attack?”

Salma Hayek added, “All I could see was, ‘Oh my God, here’s a Mexican female in this outfit and this is really happening. And yes, we get to be superheroes.’”

During the same conversation, Salma Hayek also talked about the diversity of the cast of Eternals. Adding that such a thing is a rarity, she said, “I think a lot of people are going to feel seen and that’s important and that’s what matters. It’s not diverse for the sake of being diverse. It’s the way she chose every single one of us that really creates a family for the purpose of the Eternals. For the purpose of the film. It doesn’t feel forced.”

MCU’S Eternals is written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. It sees extra-terrestrial immortals reunite to protect the planet from Deviants, their evil counterparts. The film also stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington. This Salma Hayek starrer comes out on November 5, 2021.

