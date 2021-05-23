Marilyn Monroe does not need any introduction. Even though she belongs to an era way before ours, her name still resonates in our hearts. Her style and her beauty is still considered to be the epitome of sensuality. But her love life was quite a tumultuous ride. She married Joe DiMaggio, and less than nine months later, they parted ways. But do you know, after her death, until he died, he sent six fresh roses three times a week to her grave.

Yes! You heard that right. Such was their love that it stayed even after the actress passed away. Marilyn and Joe’s iconic love story begins way after they parted ways. Their marriage and parting was only the beginning.

All their friends felt that their match was perfect. However, what broke their marriage was because of how possessive Joe DiMaggio was. Marilyn Monroe is known for her iconic scene in the white dress standing on a subway gate for The Seven Year Itch. But Joe was so possessive that he did not want her to do that scene.

They parted ways soon after because their worldviews were so different. Soon after the divorce, when Marilyn Monroe got sick once, Joe DiMaggio was the one next to her at the hospital. He was the one who rushed to her side in February 1961 when she was forcibly institutionalized. When she was released into his care, she called him “my hero.” They had gotten close again towards the end of her life, and he was the stableman by her side. He wanted to marry her again, but she died untimely.

On learning about her death, Joe flew from New York to LA, identified her body, and had a small, private funeral for her. He even designed the headstone. He was reportedly absolutely inconsolable at the funeral.

Years ago, Marilyn Monroe had taken a promise from Joe DiMaggio that she wanted roses sent to her every week, and he kept that promise. Until he died in 1999, he would send fresh roses to her grave a few times a week. She had said, “Six fresh long-stemmed red roses, three times a week … forever.”

Her death had hit him hard. He was unable to get her out of his mind even as he lay dying. “I’ll finally get to see ­Marilyn again,” were his parting words.

Now isn’t this the kind of love we all dream of having?

