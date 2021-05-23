Matt LeBlanc has won our hearts with his amazing portrayal of Joey Tribbiani from the first episode to the last one of FRIENDS. While we are all excited to see him bring the character to life in the reunion special, we have now come across not-so-happy details his father, Paul LeBlanc, shared.

Advertisement

Paul revealed that their relationship turned sour when a petty row over him giving away a motorbike. This fallout turned into a bitter dispute that saw the 53-year-old heart-throb cut off his dad financially. It also resulted in the senior LeBlanc having to move out of his beloved home.

Advertisement

While talking about his estranged relationship with Matt LeBlanc, his father, Paul, told The Sun that he watches FRIENDS reruns to stay ‘connected’ to the Golden Globes winner. Paul also said that the star who played Joey Tribbiani in the hit sitcom from 1994 to 2004 does not return his texts or phone calls.

Shedding light on why his and Matt LeBlanc‘s relationship is at odds, Paul told the publication, “I’ve been living without any contact for nine years and it is still hard to believe what has happened.” He continued, “I’ve been cut off and locked out of my house over a humiliating argument about money and a motorbike.”

Paul LeBlanc added, “I’m an old man now and I live off social security. If it wasn’t for my savings, I wouldn’t be able to survive.” Talking about the FRIENDS actor, he said, “But I never hear from Matt and he’s only sent me one birthday card in my entire life. I’ve sent him text messages ­including one this year asking if we can get back in touch, but he has totally ignored me.”

He continued, “It’s humiliating. But the truth is Matt has always been a mother’s boy and there have been so many fallings out. We are all getting older.” He added that his message to Matt LeBlanc is, “You need to get your act together before it is too late. You’re going to miss me when I’m gone.'”

Talking about watching the reunion special of FRIENDS starring Matt LeBranc, Jennifer ­Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, Paul said he wouldn’t as he can no longer afford cable television. The actor’s father said, “I only have one TV channel so I won’t be watching the reunion. I can’t figure out what all the fuss is. I’ve always thought Friends was a silly show for young people.”

Paul added that before their relationship turned bitter, he moved out to Malibu when Matt was starring on FRIENDS to spend more time together. Talking further, he said, “The problem is that when someone has money, you don’t get into their lifestyle unless they want you there, and they can shut you down.”

Adding that Matt LeBlanc eventually bought him a home in Colorado and paid him an allowance. The actor’s father added, “Matt is erratic with me and he has a short temper. One minute he is nice, the next he is cutting your throat — not literally obviously.” Paul added that Matt would regularly visit, and they would hang out, drink beers and mess around on bikes.

Recollecting that time, Paul said,” That was a good time, but Matt is obsessed with acting. The last time he came out to see me was in 2011.” But when Paul gifted his motorbike to his nephew, Matt allegedly got furious and shut off his father’s allowance. Talking about this, Paul added that Matt probably thought he’d beg for him to turn on the funding, but he wouldn’t do so.

The star’s dad said, “I don’t understand it. I’ve spent the last nine years thinking about it and I still find it unbelievable. He just cut me off.” This led to Paul no longer being able to pay rent and losing ‘everything.’

In response to Paul’s claims, a spokeswoman for Matt LeBlanc told the same publication, “To put this in perspective, Matt’s father abandoned Matt and his mother when he was an infant.’

Must Read: BTS’ Butter With A Saif Ali Khan ‘Twist’ Is Exactly How You Should Enter This Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube